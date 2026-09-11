Sven Nyholm: “The Ethics of Artificial Intelligence”

Virtual Event!

About the speaker: Sven Nyholm is Professor of Ethics of Artificial Intelligence and Principal Investigator of AI Ethics at the Munich Center for Machine Learning, and co-editor of the journal Science and Engineering Ethics. His research and teaching encompass applied ethics (particularly, but not exclusively, ethics of artificial intelligence), practical philosophy, and philosophy of technology. He is the author of The Ethics of Artificial Intelligence: A Philosophical Introduction (2026), This is Technology Ethics: An Introduction (2023), and Revisiting Kant’s Universal Law and Humanity Formulas (2015).

About the series: The Waide Center for Applied Ethics Seminar Series is a forum for building community and advancing research in Applied Ethics. It encourages jargon-free and supportive discussions that will be accessible to participants with interest in applied ethics and who come from a wide range of disciplinary backgrounds. Invited speakers in the series present a work-in-progress or recently published paper on topics relevant to applied ethics. At least half of each meeting is devoted to Q&A and general discussion.