Surfing for Daisy - FREE SHOW

Surfing for Daisy started on a porch in Asbury Park, NJ between new and old friends. Their sound is rooted in Alternative Folk Rock with hints of Psychedelia, but truly holds no bounds.

The band has quickly caught fire, playing the Sea.Hear.Now festival in September of 2025 in front of thousands. The momentum continued when they sold out The Stone Pony in November for the release of their brand new single “Psychic,” the first glimpse of their much anticipated sophomore album.

