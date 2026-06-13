SummerDocs: The Lion Queen

The divorce of the century turned Jocelyne Wildenstein – often referred to in the media as ‘The Catwoman’ – into a 90s tabloid obsession, bringing the private Wildenstein art empire into the spotlight. THE LION QUEEN explores the life of a woman shaped by extraordinary wealth and scrutiny, offering a revealing look at the personal cost of fame and fortune.

The screening will be followed by a conversation with producer, Caroline Baron, HamptonsFilm Co-Chair, Alec Baldwin, and HamptonsFilm Chief Creative Officer, David Nugent.