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SummerDocs: Co-Presented by Guild Hall & HamptonsFilm

SummerDocs: Co-Presented by Guild Hall & HamptonsFilm

HamptonsFilm and Guild Hall return with the 2026 SummerDocs series, showcasing the year’s most compelling documentaries. Hosted & Curated by Alec Baldwin and HamptonsFilm Chief Creative Officer, David Nugent, each screening features thought-provoking films followed by in-depth conversations with filmmakers and special guests.

Join us for an unforgettable season of storytelling, insight, and discussion at Guild Hall.

Film and guests to be announced.

Guild Hall
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Get Tickets
Guild Hall
158 Main Street
East Hampton, New York 11937
6313240806
info@guildhall.org
https://www.guildhall.org/events/family-day-3/