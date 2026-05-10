SummerDocs: Co-Presented by Guild Hall & HamptonsFilm
SummerDocs: Co-Presented by Guild Hall & HamptonsFilm
HamptonsFilm and Guild Hall return with the 2026 SummerDocs series, showcasing the year’s most compelling documentaries. Hosted & Curated by Alec Baldwin and HamptonsFilm Chief Creative Officer, David Nugent, each screening features thought-provoking films followed by in-depth conversations with filmmakers and special guests.
Join us for an unforgettable season of storytelling, insight, and discussion at Guild Hall.
Film and guests to be announced.
Guild Hall
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Guild Hall
158 Main StreetEast Hampton, New York 11937
6313240806
info@guildhall.org