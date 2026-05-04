Summer Great Works Concert: Brahms Requiem

Our 2026 summer major works concert will feature Johannes Brahms' Ein Deutsches Requiem, conducted by James Knox Sutterfield, with professional soloists and chamber orchestra.

Parking is available on the street, behind the church, and at the public library across Whittlesey Avenue.

St. John’s in New Milford is wheelchair accessible at the side entrance on Whittlesey Ave. Accessible bathrooms are available on the same floor as the sanctuary.

The concert is made possible with support from the Department of Economics and Community Development, Office of the Arts, which receives support from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.