Summer Festival Chorus Concert - Sun 23 August 3PM (St. Thomas More Church, Darien)

St. Thomas More Church in Darien will present its sixth annual Summer Festival Chorus Concert, titled "Grant Us Peace," on Sunday, August 23 at 3:00PM in the church. The performance is free and open to the public. The featured work is John Rutter’s Requiem, a celebrated masterwork of late 20th-century choral literature. Renowned for its rich harmonies, the piece seamlessly blends traditional Latin texts with English poetry. The performance will feature the 55-voice choir with soloists Terry Eldh, Victoria Esposito, Virginia Herrera and Joan Carlo, accompanied by chamber orchestra and organ. Constance Chase, former director of the renowned West Point Glee Club at the U.S. Military Academy, will conduct. Additionally, the choir will perform select works by Randall Thompson, Jonathan Dove and Zanaida Robles. St. Thomas More Church is located at 374 Middlesex Road in Darien. For more information, call 203-655-3303 or visit stmdarienct.org.