Stirring The Pot: Russ & Daughters

Join Florence Fabricant at Guild Hall for an irresistible edition of Stirring the Pot featuring Niki Russ Federman and Josh Russ Tupper, fourth-generation owners of Russ & Daughters. They’ll share stories from their family’s legendary Lower East Side appetizing shop, tracing a century of smoked fish, bagels, and New York food culture, and discuss their new book, Russ & Daughters: 100 Years of Appetizing. Following the conversation, guests are invited to a special book signing—an opportunity to meet the authors and take home a signed copy.

A must-attend for food lovers, home cooks, and anyone who savors the traditions that define New York’s culinary heritage. And make sure to grab a complimentary black & white cookie on your way out!

A complimentary breakfast will be served before the program starting at 10 AM.