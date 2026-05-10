Stirring the Pot: Padma Lakshmi

The popular series kicks off its 15th year with Padma Lakshmi, the Emmy-nominated producer, television creator/host of CBS’s America’s Culinary Cup, food expert, New York Times best-selling author, and one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People. Padma will sit down with Florence to discuss her 2025 book, Padma’s All American—Tales, Travels, and Recipes from Taste the Nation and Beyond: A Cookbook. This very personal book is the result of seven years of traveling, tasting, listening, and observing.

Enjoy a pre-show continental breakfast, courtesy of Citarella, before this culinary adventure. A book signing will follow in the lobby.