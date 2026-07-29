Stirring the Pot: Florence Fabricant—Salty, Not Sweet

with James Barron

Guild Hall turns the tables for a special Stirring the Pot with Florence Fabricant as the guest of honor, celebrating her forthcoming memoir, Salty, Not Sweet: A Life in the Food World, published by Running Press of Hachette Book Group with an October release. Interviewed by New York Times writer James Barron, Fabricant will reflect on the many decades of her life and her remarkable career, defined by an insatiable search for new dining experiences. She will trace the evolution of food and restaurant culture in the United States and abroad, share behind-the-scenes stories from her reporting, and reveal the personalities, trends, and turning points she helped bring to the public’s attention.

The morning begins with a complimentary continental breakfast at 10 AM courtesy of Citarella, offering guests a delicious start before this engaging and flavorful conversation with one of food writing’s most influential voices. Following the program, guests can meet Florence in the lobby and secure advance copies of her new book.