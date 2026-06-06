Stirring The Pot: Chef Kwame Onwuachi

Join Florence Fabricant as she sits down with acclaimed chef, restaurateur, and author Kwame Onwuachi for an illuminating conversation about his remarkable culinary journey. A James Beard Award winner, Onwuachi is the chef and partner behind Tatiana in New York City—one of the most celebrated restaurants in the country—as well as Dōgon and Patty Palace by Chef Kwame, each reflecting his bold, globally inspired approach to flavor and storytelling through food.

Born in the Bronx and raised between New York, Nigeria, and Louisiana, his cooking draws on Afro-Caribbean, West African, and American traditions that shape his personal history and are defining trends for today’s dining. A graduate of the Culinary Institute of America and author of the bestselling memoir Notes from a Young Black Chef, Onwuachi brings candor, creativity, and cultural insight to the table.

Enjoy a pre-show continental breakfast, courtesy of Citarella, before this inspiring morning of conversation, culture, and cuisine. The talk will be followed by a book signing in the lobby, and books can be purchased in advance or on site.