Spooky Songs and Chilling Concertos
Spooky Songs and Chilling Concertos
A candlelight concert of spooky music and harrowing readings for Halloween in the majestic setting of St. John’s neo-Gothic church. Music will include the iconic “Toccata and Fugue in D minor” played on a monster organ, "Danse Macabre" played by virtuoso violinist Joel Pichon, selections from “Phantom of the Opera” and the Mexican “Night of the Dead,”, creepy stories, and more. Other performers include Robert Havery, organ, Larissa Davidowitz, soprano, Henry Church, guitar, Steve Minkler, piano, and storyteller Christopher Sweeney. Costumes are encouraged but not required.
St. John's Episcopal Church, Waterbury
$25 Adults / $10 Students / Children under 12 free
07:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Concerts on the Green
203-754-3116
stjohns@stjohnsonthegreen.org
Artist Group Info
various
rhavery20@gmail.com
St. John's Episcopal Church, Waterbury
16 Church St.Waterbury, Connecticut 06702
203-754-3116
stjohns@stjohnsonthegreen.org