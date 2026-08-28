Spooky Songs and Chilling Concertos

A candlelight concert of spooky music and harrowing readings for Halloween in the majestic setting of St. John’s neo-Gothic church. Music will include the iconic “Toccata and Fugue in D minor” played on a monster organ, "Danse Macabre" played by virtuoso violinist Joel Pichon, selections from “Phantom of the Opera” and the Mexican “Night of the Dead,”, creepy stories, and more. Other performers include Robert Havery, organ, Larissa Davidowitz, soprano, Henry Church, guitar, Steve Minkler, piano, and storyteller Christopher Sweeney. Costumes are encouraged but not required.