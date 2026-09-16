Spirit of America Trumpet & Organ Concert

Madison’s First Congregational Church presents the sights and sounds of a “Spirit of America 250” with trumpeter Chuck Seipp and organist Craig Williams.

This performance will take place on Sunday, September 20, at 4PM.

Craig Williams is Organist and choir master at The West Point Cadet Chapel, and

Chuck Seipp is a former trumpeter from The United States Army Band, “Pershing’s Own,” in Washington, D.C.

The duo will celebrate America’s 250th birthday, honoring our country’s history and all those who gave and continue to give us our freedom, through patriotic, virtuoso and entertaining music that will inspire and touch the heart. Coupled with moving videos accompanying each selection, the Seipp/Williams Duo captivates and transports their audiences with a memorable and meaningful concert experience. A kaleidoscope of music with video honoring America, D-Day, Vietnam, the military, veterans, and a special 25th anniversary 9-11 tribute. With Rhapsody in Blue and an exhilarating organ selection, this performance will be one to remember.

The special program will feature the amazing power and beauty of the magnificent organ, often referred to as “the king of instruments”, coupled with the brilliant tone of the

