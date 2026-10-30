Soup for Good 2026

Choose your own handmade bowl, pick up a delicious meal, and support two local nonprofits, Guilford Art Center and the Guilford Food Bank, at Guilford Art Center’s annual Soup for Good fundraiser on Sunday, November 22, 2026.

For $45, participants receive homemade soup, bread, wine or seltzer, and their choice of a one-of-a-kind ceramic bowl created by GAC pottery instructors and students. A wide variety of handmade bowls will be available to choose from at pickup, making the annual event a favorite opportunity to find a special piece while giving back to the community.

“Every year, people look forward to choosing their bowl, and our potters have been busy creating an incredible selection,” says Maureen Belden, GAC Executive Director. “We're delighted that this event brings our community together while supporting two important local nonprofits.”

Participants will pick up their food and select their ceramic bowl at Guilford Art Center on Nov. 22 between 2 and 3:30 p.m. The public is also invited to shop the GAC Holiday Expo, open from noon-5 p.m.

Tickets are $45 per person and must be purchased by Monday, November 16. Purchase tickets now at www.guilfordartcenter.org.

Event support is generously provided by Fresh Market, Pine Orchard Yacht & Country Club, G Café, and GAC community volunteers.

The Guilford Food Bank is an emergency food pantry available to any Guilford resident who needs nutritional support.

Guilford Art Center is a non-profit organization established to nurture and support excellence in the arts through education, communication, and outreach.

Reservations can be made online at www.guilfordartcenter.org. Contact info@guilfordartcenter.org or call (203) 453-5947 with questions or requests for more information.

