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Soundwaves Concert: "Echoes of Vienna" with Lions Gate Trio

Soundwaves Concert: "Echoes of Vienna" with Lions Gate Trio

The Lions Gate Trio presents "Echoes of Vienna" as part of Fairfield Public Library's Soundwaves series of concerts. The concert will feature pivotal masterpieces by Beethoven and Schubert, including Beethoven's Trio Op. No. 1 and Schubert's E-flat Major Trio. Attendees are invited to stay after the concert for light refreshments and a chance to meet the musicians.

This is a free event; please register to attend.

Fairfield Public Library
01:30 PM - 03:30 PM on Sun, 20 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Friends of the Fairfield Public Library
203-912-5963
friends@fplct.org
https://fairfieldpubliclibrary.org/our-community/friends-of-fairfield-public-library/

Artist Group Info

Lions Gate Trio
eref@fplct.org
https://lionsgatetrio.org/
Fairfield Public Library
1080 OLD POST RD
Fairfield, Connecticut 06824
2032563160
eref@fplct.org
www.fairfieldpubliclibrary.org