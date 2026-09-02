Soundwaves Concert: "Echoes of Vienna" with Lions Gate Trio
Soundwaves Concert: "Echoes of Vienna" with Lions Gate Trio
The Lions Gate Trio presents "Echoes of Vienna" as part of Fairfield Public Library's Soundwaves series of concerts. The concert will feature pivotal masterpieces by Beethoven and Schubert, including Beethoven's Trio Op. No. 1 and Schubert's E-flat Major Trio. Attendees are invited to stay after the concert for light refreshments and a chance to meet the musicians.
This is a free event; please register to attend.
Fairfield Public Library
01:30 PM - 03:30 PM on Sun, 20 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of the Fairfield Public Library
203-912-5963
friends@fplct.org
Artist Group Info
Lions Gate Trio
eref@fplct.org
Fairfield Public Library
1080 OLD POST RDFairfield, Connecticut 06824
2032563160
eref@fplct.org