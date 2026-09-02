Soundwaves Concert: "Echoes of Vienna" with Lions Gate Trio

The Lions Gate Trio presents "Echoes of Vienna" as part of Fairfield Public Library's Soundwaves series of concerts. The concert will feature pivotal masterpieces by Beethoven and Schubert, including Beethoven's Trio Op. No. 1 and Schubert's E-flat Major Trio. Attendees are invited to stay after the concert for light refreshments and a chance to meet the musicians.

This is a free event; please register to attend.