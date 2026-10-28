Soundwaves classical music concert at Fairfield Public Library: "Fire & Foliage - The Sounds of Autumn"

Join renowned violinist Katie Lansdale and the wonderful pianist Mark Irchai for a musical celebration of the season. Wild weather meets spells, enchantment, and diabolical sounds! The terrifying winds and rich magnificence of Beethoven's famous C Minor sonata is answered by the rich sounds of Tchaikovsky's October, the hypnotic lull of Debussy's Beau Soir, the wild whirl of John Williams' Devil's Dance, and a magical scene from China in Shengqian's solo violin piece.

Please stay after the concert for light refreshments and a chance to meet the musicians.

Soundwaves concerts are generously sponsored by The Friends of Fairfield Public Library.