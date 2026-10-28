Soundwaves classical music concert at Fairfield Public Library: "Fire & Foliage - The Sounds of Autumn"
Soundwaves classical music concert at Fairfield Public Library: "Fire & Foliage - The Sounds of Autumn"
Join renowned violinist Katie Lansdale and the wonderful pianist Mark Irchai for a musical celebration of the season. Wild weather meets spells, enchantment, and diabolical sounds! The terrifying winds and rich magnificence of Beethoven's famous C Minor sonata is answered by the rich sounds of Tchaikovsky's October, the hypnotic lull of Debussy's Beau Soir, the wild whirl of John Williams' Devil's Dance, and a magical scene from China in Shengqian's solo violin piece.
Please stay after the concert for light refreshments and a chance to meet the musicians.
Soundwaves concerts are generously sponsored by The Friends of Fairfield Public Library.
Fairfield Public Library
01:30 PM - 03:30 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of the Fairfield Public Library
203-912-5963
friends@fplct.org
Artist Group Info
eref@fplct.org
Fairfield Public Library
1080 OLD POST RDFairfield, Connecticut 06824
2032563160
eref@fplct.org