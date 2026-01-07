SoundWaters Flotilla 2026

Paddlers will launch from Cove Island Park in Stamford and the beaches in Darien, journeying around Shippan Point to the Cohen SoundWaters Harbor Center at Boccuzzi Park, where a beach party awaits with music, lunch and camaraderie. The route is designed to be achievable for a wide range of ages and skill levels, with kayak guides and support boats on the water to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience. For most paddlers, the course should take two hours or less. Participants can bring their own kayak or paddleboard or rent equipment through SoundWaters during registration.