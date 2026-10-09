Sound Symphony Holiday Concert

SOUND SYMPHONY NOVEMBER 22, 2026

HOLIDAY CONCERT PRESS RELEASE

The Sound Symphony Orchestra directed by Maestro Christian Olson will be performing on Sunday, November 22, 2026 at 2:00 PM at Comsewogue High School, 565 Bicycle Path, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776.

Bring your family and enjoy holiday music with Sound Symphony! This performance includes pieces such as A Christmas Festival and Sleigh Ride.

Repertoire also includes:

Mendelssohn: Piano Concerto No. 1

• Featuring 2026 Concerto Competition Winner Eddie Sun, piano

Williams: Fantasia on Greensleeves

Britten: Four Sea Interludes

General Admission - $20

Seniors - $15

Students - $10

Children under 12 – free

Veterans and Active Military – free with proper form of identification

Tickets are cash only at the door.

The Sound Symphony is a unique and exciting orchestra that presents concerts throughout the entire year, performed by members of the community, for the community. Since our founding in 1984, we've offered a series of outstanding programs of both classical and contemporary composers. We seek to encourage talented young musicians with our solo competition every spring. Come join us for a wonderful performance!

Please visit www.soundsymphony.org for more information.

