Sound Symphony Holiday Concert
Sound Symphony Holiday Concert
SOUND SYMPHONY NOVEMBER 22, 2026
HOLIDAY CONCERT PRESS RELEASE
The Sound Symphony Orchestra directed by Maestro Christian Olson will be performing on Sunday, November 22, 2026 at 2:00 PM at Comsewogue High School, 565 Bicycle Path, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776.
Bring your family and enjoy holiday music with Sound Symphony! This performance includes pieces such as A Christmas Festival and Sleigh Ride.
Repertoire also includes:
Mendelssohn: Piano Concerto No. 1
• Featuring 2026 Concerto Competition Winner Eddie Sun, piano
Williams: Fantasia on Greensleeves
Britten: Four Sea Interludes
General Admission - $20
Seniors - $15
Students - $10
Children under 12 – free
Veterans and Active Military – free with proper form of identification
Tickets are cash only at the door.
The Sound Symphony is a unique and exciting orchestra that presents concerts throughout the entire year, performed by members of the community, for the community. Since our founding in 1984, we've offered a series of outstanding programs of both classical and contemporary composers. We seek to encourage talented young musicians with our solo competition every spring. Come join us for a wonderful performance!
Please visit www.soundsymphony.org for more information.