Sound Bath with Lisa Pak

Join us at Earthplace for a healing and restorative Sound Bath session with Lisa Pak, the founder and owner of Hummingbird Healing Center in Westport!

Lisa’s Sound Bath Meditations are multi-instrumental soundscapes that begin with a short guided meditation to help participants relax as they lie down on yoga mats with blankets, bolsters, and eye pillows. As the soothing sounds wash over the participants (hence the term “sound bath”), Lisa allows the Himalayan bowls, Gongs, crystal bowls, and her voice to work their magic. She will incorporate natural sounds into her journey with rain sticks, bird whistles, palm fronds, and more. After the Sound Bath, participants feel more relaxed, refreshed, and at peace.

Sound Bath sessions will be held in a truly magical setting. Join us outdoors, under the pines, on the serene and beautiful grounds of our nature center (weather permitting). Bring your own yoga mat, blanket, or outdoor chair. In the case of inclement weather, sessions will move indoors.

Pre-registration is required. Limited spaces available, register today!