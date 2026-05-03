© 2026 WSHU
News you trust. Music you love.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

"Songs of Wonder" a fundraiser for West Haven food bank, WHEAT

"Songs of Wonder" a fundraiser for West Haven food bank, WHEAT

A fundraiser to benefit local food bank, W.H.E.A.T., West Haven Emergency Assistance Taskforce
featuring music of Geoffrey Bush and Ralph Vaughan Williams
Thomas Heilman, tenor
Dmitriy Glivinskiy, piano
Mr. Heilman is on four Grammy recordings with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra
Mr. Glivinskiy is the head of the opera dept and coaching head at Uconn
Free will offering at door
Wheelchair access

Church of the Holy Spirit
free will donation at door
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Sir Charles Productions
sircharlesproductionsltd@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

Thomas Heilman, tenor
thomasheilman55@gmail.com
Church of the Holy Spirit
28 Church Street
West Haven, Connecticut 06516
2036917841
sircharlesproductionsltd@gmail.com