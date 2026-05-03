"Songs of Wonder" a fundraiser for West Haven food bank, WHEAT
"Songs of Wonder" a fundraiser for West Haven food bank, WHEAT
A fundraiser to benefit local food bank, W.H.E.A.T., West Haven Emergency Assistance Taskforce
featuring music of Geoffrey Bush and Ralph Vaughan Williams
Thomas Heilman, tenor
Dmitriy Glivinskiy, piano
Mr. Heilman is on four Grammy recordings with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra
Mr. Glivinskiy is the head of the opera dept and coaching head at Uconn
Free will offering at door
Wheelchair access
Church of the Holy Spirit
free will donation at door
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Sir Charles Productions
sircharlesproductionsltd@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Thomas Heilman, tenor
thomasheilman55@gmail.com
Church of the Holy Spirit
28 Church StreetWest Haven, Connecticut 06516
2036917841
sircharlesproductionsltd@gmail.com