"Songs of Wonder" a fundraiser for West Haven food bank, WHEAT

A fundraiser to benefit local food bank, W.H.E.A.T., West Haven Emergency Assistance Taskforce

featuring music of Geoffrey Bush and Ralph Vaughan Williams

Thomas Heilman, tenor

Dmitriy Glivinskiy, piano

Mr. Heilman is on four Grammy recordings with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Mr. Glivinskiy is the head of the opera dept and coaching head at Uconn

Free will offering at door

Wheelchair access