Songs of Sedition and Rebellion at the Pardee-Morris House

From the time of the Stamp Act in 1765 through the British surrender at Yorktown in 1781, Connecticut’s seditious colonists used songs and hymns to foment rebellion, commemorate victory, and give thanks for preservation. Historical musician Richard Franklin Donohue will bring his spinet harpsichord to the Pardee-Morris House for a positively revolutionary performance, “What A Glorious Crash They Made,” on Sunday, June 28, 2026, at 2 p.m. For weather updates check our Facebook/Instagram pages or visit newhavenmuseum.org.

“What A Glorious Crash They Made” features a collection of songs and hymns published in Connecticut during the American Revolution. Donohue will sing, sharing his original research and exploring the fiery repertoire that in the words of John Adams, “cultivated the sensations of freedom.”

Donohue searched historical newspaper databases to find original publications of songs that existed in Connecticut between 1768 and 1783. With newly composed lyrics for popular tunes, the songs demonstrate the anger, determination, and gratitude of Connecticut’s patriot population. The program will span the Revolutionary War years with selections like John Dickinson’s “Liberty Song,” William Billings’ “Chester,” Andrew Law’s “Middletown,” and popular British tunes with newer texts reflecting the cause of freedom.

Donohue develops programs that explore the space around what he calls “the swinging door that exists between history and music.” He believes that music from any period needs to be presented with careful consideration of historical context, instrumentation, performance practice, and linguistic detail. With pronunciation based on evidence left by Benjamin Franklin and Noah Webster, and accompaniment on a spinet harpsichord, Richard strives to create as authentic a sound as possible.

New Haven Museum thanks community partner WSHU 91.1 FM for supporting the 2026 summer season.