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Solemn Evensong for the feast of St. Michaels and All Angels

Solemn Evensong for the feast of St. Michaels and All Angels

The St. Mark’s Choir & Soloists offer a service of Evensong. Choral Evensong (sung Evening Prayer) is one of the most beautiful services of the Anglican/Episcopal tradition. Most of Evensong is sung by the choir, freeing the congregation to attend prayerfully to the “holiness of beauty.” This service will be sung in observance of the Feast St. Michael and All Angels (transferred from September 29th), with music specifically written for that feast, as well as well-loved evensong repertoire, with works by Martin Neary, Charles Villiers Stanford, Samuel S. Wesley, and Edward Bairstow. The service will be conducted by Ned Tipton, and accompanied by Marnus Lively-Greyling, Director of Music at St. Barnabas Episcopal, Greenwich.

Please join us for this beautiful service. A reception will follow.

This is a free event. For more information, please go to https://www.stmarksnewcanaan.org/friends-of-music
Or call (203) 966-4515

St Mark's Episcopal Church, New Canaan
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 27 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Presented by The Friends of the Music at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church
St Mark's Episcopal Church, New Canaan
11 Oenoke Ridge
New Canaan, Connecticut 06840
203-966-4515
ntipton@stmarksnewcanaan.org
https://www.stmarksnewcanaan.org