Join us Saturday, October 24, for the inaugural Sip & Savor: A Mocktail & Small Plates Tour through Downtown New Haven!

Stroll to five popular restaurants and enjoy a specially crafted signature mocktail and a chef-inspired small-plate pairing at each stop. Your self-guided culinary tour includes stops at Sherkaan Indian Street Food, Heirloom at The Study, Harvest Restaurant & Wine Bar, ZINC New Haven, and Pacifico.

Tickets are $30 + processing fees and include five mocktail-and-small-plate pairings, exclusive two-day offers from participating retailers, a cotton tote bag, and free all-day parking at the 150 York Street Garage.

Choose from five start times between 12:00 and 2:00 p.m. Groups depart every 30 minutes, with approximately 25 minutes to sip and savor at each restaurant before strolling to the next stop.

The event takes place rain or shine and is open to all ages. Every guest participating in the tastings, including children, must have a ticket.

