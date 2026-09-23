Sing Happy – There are no straight lines in life.

Sunday, October 25, 6 PM (Doors 5:30 PM)

Cabaret Show: 6 – 7:30 PM

Open Mic: 7:30 – 9 PM

Tickets $45

A Limited Number of Under-18 Tickets are Available for $20.

Featuring:

Claire Mailhot, Performer

Jessica Smith, Director

Andrew Levine, Music Director

You thought you knew how your life would unfold. You could see it laid out-a future performing.

Well, the designs we have for our life seldom end up quite the way we envisioned them. In Sing Happy, Claire takes us on the real journey of a theater-loving performer and educator with resonant stories and songs by some of the greatest musical theater writers-Sondheim, Weill, Maltby and Shire, and many more.

Join in on the fun! The main show will be followed by an open mic.

The Art of Cabaret

If you’re a fan of the American Musical Theater, you’ve probably heard of the genre known as Cabaret. Cabaret offers audiences a chance to hear performers, many of them steeped in theater practices and repertory, in a relaxed and intimate setting. Cabaret is all about a singer’s connection with you, the audience. It’s all about ‘breaking the fourth wall’-and that’s the excitement inherent in this format.