© 2026 WSHU
News you trust. Music you love.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sing For Your Supper, The Music Of Rodgers & Hart"

Sing For Your Supper, The Music Of Rodgers & Hart"

The Hot To Trot Trio returns with their flashy, funny repartee and smoking smorgasboard of the Great American Songbook. Vocalists Joanne Kant and Tom Zimmerman along with virtuoso pianist Olga Kalinina are well known for their witty 'meet and greet' cabaret style.

Easton Public Library
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

The Easton Arts Council
2037670064
info@eastonartscouncil.com
www.eastonartscouncil.org

Artist Group Info

The Hot To Trot Trio
kanjwl@aol.com
Easton Public Library
691 Morehouse Rd
Easton, Connecticut 06612