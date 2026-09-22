Sing For Your Supper, The Music Of Rodgers & Hart"
Sing For Your Supper, The Music Of Rodgers & Hart"
The Hot To Trot Trio returns with their flashy, funny repartee and smoking smorgasboard of the Great American Songbook. Vocalists Joanne Kant and Tom Zimmerman along with virtuoso pianist Olga Kalinina are well known for their witty 'meet and greet' cabaret style.
Easton Public Library
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Easton Arts Council
2037670064
info@eastonartscouncil.com
Artist Group Info
The Hot To Trot Trio
kanjwl@aol.com
Easton Public Library
691 Morehouse RdEaston, Connecticut 06612