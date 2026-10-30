Silkroad Up Close: Kaoru Watanabe, Kinan Azmeh, and Maeve Gilchrist

Traversing the Atlantic, Indian and Pacific Oceans, Silkroad presents a brand new trio seamlessly blending three disparate narratives of language and sound. Three internationally acclaimed, genre-bending artists who have each been credited with reshaping the landscape of their respective instruments through their unique improvisational styles and compositional voices.

Hailing from Damascus, Syria, Kinan Azmeh has been taking the international music scene by storm with his unique blending of Eastern and Western styles, bombastic improvisation and large-scale compositions for orchestras such as the New York Philharmonic, the London Philharmonic and the Seattle Symphony.

Acclaimed composer and instrumentalist Kaoru Watanabe‘s work is grounded in traditional Japanese music while imbued with contemporary jazz, improvisation, and experimental music elements, working with such figures as Laurie Anderson, Jason Moran and André 3000.

Scottish harpist and composer Maeve Gilchrist has been credited with bringing the Celtic harp to new levels of visibility through her unique improvisational and textural approach to the instrument and her collaborations with artists such asArooj Aftab, Yo-Yo Ma, The Scottish Chamber Orchestra and Esperanza Spalding.

Through this unique collaboration, hear three very different voices in conversation as they find the sweet spots of stylistic intersection, dramatic contrast and virtuosity, forging an entirely new aesthetic that feels as organic as can be.