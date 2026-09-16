Silent Signatures: Chiseled in Stone Tombstones

The Seymour Public Library again welcomes the historian John Cilio.

Mr. Cilio will give a talk on one of the enduring symbols of old New England--along with old houses and stone walls--the tombstones of the Puritans in churchyards and burial places.

Due to the Puritans' theology the tombstone was one of the few artistic works that were considered acceptable in their society and the stones gave form to their thoughts on death, resurrection and state of the soul after death.

Sometimes the stones don't easily give up the names of their makers, but with modern research tools the names of these carvers are being revealed. Mr. Cilio will examine the lives and careers of these makers of haunting "theology in stone" made for eternity and glory to God.

Call the Library at 203-888-3903 for more information on this program. Registration is not necessary for this program.