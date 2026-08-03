SCPD 7th Precinct's National Night Out
SCPD 7th Precinct's National Night Out
Join us on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at William Floyd High School (240 Mastic Beach Rd, Mastic Beach, NY) for National Night Out — a free, family-friendly community event designed to strengthen relationships between neighbors and local law enforcement.
This year’s National Night Out will feature:
• Fire/EMS trucks
• Police vehicles
• Burgers & hotdogs
• Ice cream trucks
• Cotton candy
• Bounce houses
• Gaming truck
• DJ entertainment
• Petting zoo
• Local businesses, community organizations...and much more!
Come enjoy an evening of fun, connection, and safety as we celebrate community partnerships and build a safer tomorrow together.
Sponsored by local businesses and community organizations.
William Floyd High School
FREE
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 4 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Suffolk County Police Department 7th Precinct
6318528775
stacie.pollio@suffolkcountyny.gov
William Floyd High School
240 Mastic Beach RdMastic Beach, New York 11951
516-807-3864
stacie.pollio@suffolkcountyny.gov