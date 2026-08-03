SCPD 7th Precinct's National Night Out

Join us on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at William Floyd High School (240 Mastic Beach Rd, Mastic Beach, NY) for National Night Out — a free, family-friendly community event designed to strengthen relationships between neighbors and local law enforcement.

This year’s National Night Out will feature:

• Fire/EMS trucks

• Police vehicles

• Burgers & hotdogs

• Ice cream trucks

• Cotton candy

• Bounce houses

• Gaming truck

• DJ entertainment

• Petting zoo

• Local businesses, community organizations...and much more!

Come enjoy an evening of fun, connection, and safety as we celebrate community partnerships and build a safer tomorrow together.

Sponsored by local businesses and community organizations.