Science Solvers: We Love Rocks!
Science Solvers: We Love Rocks!
Inspired by our Storr Family Foundation Geology Gallery, enjoy a process-based activity in which participants paint rocks, take them to a wash station, and scrub them clean.
Science Solvers is a drop-in program designed for children aged 4 and up and their families. This program is free with general admission, and no advanced registration is required.
Join us in the Cohen Education Wing.
Bruce Museum
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Wed, 10 Jun 2026
Bruce Museum
1 Museum DriveGreenwich, Connecticut 06830
(203) 869-0376
info@brucemuseum.org