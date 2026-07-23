Say Anything with Sashy Bogdanovich

Boondocks is back in Northwest CT showing the coming-of-age classic Say Anything against the stunning backdrop at South Farms in Morris. The screening will be preceded by a Q&A with actress and director Sashy Bogdanovich, whose mother, the trailblazing film executive Polly Platt, produced the film.

Say Anything follows sensitive slacker Lloyd Dobler (John Cusack) as he upends his post-high school summer by asking out driven but sheltered valedictorian Diane Court (Ione Skye). It truly is one of the more iconic, inspiring and well-observed teen comedy-dramas in cinema history!

As always, Boondocks and South Farms will be serving up a film-inspired food menu, movie-themed cocktails and soundtrack-inspired tunes during a signature pre-film happy hour, so get your tickets today.