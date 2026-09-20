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Salon Music in Early America

Salon Music in Early America

We celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence with a program around the musical life of Early America - music heard in private salons, parlors and drawing rooms. The program will include works by Corelli, Thomas and Michael Arne, Handel, William Billings, J. Oswald, William Selby, and arias from Beggar's Opera and songs by Francis Hopkinton. Performing are New York-based Baroque musicians Claire Smith Bermingham, violin, Jeremy Rhizor, violin, Margrét Hjaltested, viola, Anneke Schaul-Yoder, cello, Dylan Saurwald, harpsichord, and soprano Brittany Palmer.

Attendees can meet the musicians at a reception following the concert. Presented as part of the Music at the Meetinghouse series.

First Congregational Church of Madison
$25, under 18 free
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Roslyn Young Memorial
207-323-8145
rymemorial46@gmail.com
https://roslynyoungmemorial.org

Artist Group Info

Circle of Friends Ensemble
First Congregational Church of Madison
26 Meetinghouse Lane
Madison, Connecticut 06443
2032452739
nbayreuther@fccmadison.org
https://www.fccmadison.org/