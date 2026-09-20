Salon Music in Early America

We celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence with a program around the musical life of Early America - music heard in private salons, parlors and drawing rooms. The program will include works by Corelli, Thomas and Michael Arne, Handel, William Billings, J. Oswald, William Selby, and arias from Beggar's Opera and songs by Francis Hopkinton. Performing are New York-based Baroque musicians Claire Smith Bermingham, violin, Jeremy Rhizor, violin, Margrét Hjaltested, viola, Anneke Schaul-Yoder, cello, Dylan Saurwald, harpsichord, and soprano Brittany Palmer.

Attendees can meet the musicians at a reception following the concert. Presented as part of the Music at the Meetinghouse series.

