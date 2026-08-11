Roz Chast and Jason Adam Katzenstein: The Two Saddest Kitchens
Roz Chast and Jason Adam Katzenstein: The Two Saddest Kitchens
New York Times bestselling, award-winning author Roz Chast teams up with her fellow New Yorker cartoonist Jason Adam Katzenstein to take on a hugely relatable subject—kitchen anxiety. Together, they rip the Tupperware lid off what’s really going on in their kitchens. Books on the Common will have copies available for sale and signing. Visit the Events Calendar at ridgefieldlibrary.org for more information and to register.
Ridgefield Library
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Ridgefield Library
(203) 438-2282 x106
afkain@ridgefieldlibrary.org
Ridgefield Library
472 Main StreetRidgefield, Connecticut 06877
(203) 438-2282
lalambton@ridgefieldlibrary.org