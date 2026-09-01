Rooted: A Celebration of Food & Community

Rooted is an exclusive culinary showcase celebrating Stamford's vibrant food landscape. The event, which benefits Fairgate Farm and is in partnership with the Stamford Museum & Nature Center, brings together the city's finest chefs, artisans, and food producers for an unforgettable evening. Attendees will enjoy farm-to-table tastings with locally grown ingredients, local craft beverages and live music. Every dollar raised directly supports the Farm's mission to fight food insecurity throughout Stamford by growing and providing nutritious produce for all. For more information and to secure your ticket today, visit www.fairgatefarm.com/rooted.