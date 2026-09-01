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Rooted: A Celebration of Food & Community

Rooted: A Celebration of Food & Community

Rooted is an exclusive culinary showcase celebrating Stamford's vibrant food landscape. The event, which benefits Fairgate Farm and is in partnership with the Stamford Museum & Nature Center, brings together the city's finest chefs, artisans, and food producers for an unforgettable evening. Attendees will enjoy farm-to-table tastings with locally grown ingredients, local craft beverages and live music. Every dollar raised directly supports the Farm's mission to fight food insecurity throughout Stamford by growing and providing nutritious produce for all. For more information and to secure your ticket today, visit www.fairgatefarm.com/rooted.

Stamford Museum & Nature Center Knobloch Family Farmhouse
$100
06:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Fairgate Farm
www.fairgatefarm.org
Stamford Museum & Nature Center Knobloch Family Farmhouse
151 Scofieldtown Road
Stamford, Connecticut 06903
www.fairgatefarm.org/rooted