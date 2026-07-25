Roderick George | kNoname Artist: The Grave’s Tears

Performed by seven male dancers, The Grave’s Tears expands on themes first explored in kNoname Artist’s Venom (2024), offering a deeper examination of the physical and psychological toll of systemic oppression, violence, and erasure against the LGBTQIA+ community. The work centers queer bodies as vessels of memory where grief, resistance, intimacy, and survival coexist. Drawing from the liberatory spirit of the Disco era, it reflects on a time when joy, music, and collective celebration became radical acts of defiance for communities pushed to the margins. In the absence of safety, visibility, and institutional care, queer people built refuge through chosen family and shared movement, where love functioned as a practice of survival.

Set against the legacy of the HIV/AIDS epidemic and widespread abandonment, the work confronts the fragility of communities forced to grieve in isolation. In response, queer communities forged their own systems of care, holding one another through loss while insisting on presence.