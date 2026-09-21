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Robert Cardinal McElroy Archbishop of Washington “Catholic Teaching on War and Peace: a Breakthrough Moment”

Robert Cardinal McElroy Archbishop of Washington “Catholic Teaching on War and Peace: a Breakthrough Moment”

Pope Leo XIV’s recent encyclical Magnifica Humanitas, has raised profound questions about the church’s traditional understanding of “just war theory,” and warns of the dangers of the use of artificial intelligence in warfare. In June of this year, the consistory of cardinals met to discuss the encyclical and a new position on war. Cardinal McElroy will share his perspective on these developments.

Presented by Fairfield University’s Office of Mission and Ministry.

Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts at Fairfield University
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 20 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Fairfield University Center for Arts & Minds
https://www.fairfield.edu/academics/centers-and-institutes/arts-and-minds/

Artist Group Info

Robert Cardinal McElroy
https://adw.org/about-us/who-we-are/robert-cardinal-mcelroy/
Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts at Fairfield University
1073 North Benson Road
Fairfield, Connecticut 06824
203-254-4010
quickboxoffice@fairfield.edu
https://quickcenter.fairfield.edu/