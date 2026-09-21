Robert Cardinal McElroy Archbishop of Washington “Catholic Teaching on War and Peace: a Breakthrough Moment”
Robert Cardinal McElroy Archbishop of Washington “Catholic Teaching on War and Peace: a Breakthrough Moment”
Pope Leo XIV’s recent encyclical Magnifica Humanitas, has raised profound questions about the church’s traditional understanding of “just war theory,” and warns of the dangers of the use of artificial intelligence in warfare. In June of this year, the consistory of cardinals met to discuss the encyclical and a new position on war. Cardinal McElroy will share his perspective on these developments.
Presented by Fairfield University’s Office of Mission and Ministry.
Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts at Fairfield University
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 20 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Fairfield University Center for Arts & Minds
Artist Group Info
Robert Cardinal McElroy
Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts at Fairfield University
1073 North Benson RoadFairfield, Connecticut 06824
203-254-4010
quickboxoffice@fairfield.edu