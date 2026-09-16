Ridotto Concert: The Raconteur Piano Trio
Ridotto Concert: The Raconteur Piano Trio
An American based ensemble of tremendous skill and beauty. Their performance in Ridotto includes Schubert Trio in E flat Op. 100, and Trios by Debussy and Boulanger ‘D’un Matin’.
Huntington Jewish Center
$35, $30 (seniors), $12 (students)
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 20 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Ridotto
6313850373
Ridotto@optonline.net
Artist Group Info
Raconteur Trio
Huntington Jewish Center
510 Park AveHuntington, New York 11743
6313850373
Ridotto@optonline.net