Ridotto Concert: Pianist Zhu Wang
Ridotto Concert: Pianist Zhu Wang
Praised as “a thoughtful, sensitive performer” who “balances lyrical warmth and crisp clarity”(Tommasini–The NY Times), Zhu Wang has won in 2026 the prestigious Maria Canals International Piano Competition of Barcelona. Program tba.
Huntington Jewish Center
$35, $30 (seniors), $12 (students)
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 7 Feb 2027
Event Supported By
Ridotto
6313850373
Ridotto@optonline.net
Artist Group Info
Zhu Wantg
Huntington Jewish Center
510 Park AveHuntington, New York 11743
6313850373
Ridotto@optonline.net