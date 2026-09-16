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Ridotto Concert: Pianist Zhu Wang

Ridotto Concert: Pianist Zhu Wang

Praised as “a thoughtful, sensitive performer” who “balances lyrical warmth and crisp clarity”(Tommasini–The NY Times), Zhu Wang has won in 2026 the prestigious Maria Canals International Piano Competition of Barcelona. Program tba.

Huntington Jewish Center
$35, $30 (seniors), $12 (students)
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 7 Feb 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Ridotto
6313850373
Ridotto@optonline.net
ridotto.org

Artist Group Info

Zhu Wantg
https://www.zhuwangpiano.com/
Huntington Jewish Center
510 Park Ave
Huntington, New York 11743
6313850373
Ridotto@optonline.net