Ridotto Concert: Pianist Sofya Gulak
Ridotto Concert: Pianist Sofya Gulak
First Prize winner of prestigious international Piano Competitions, Russian American pianist Sofya Gulyak is a worldwide renowned pianist. In Paris she was dubbed “La Grande Dame du Piano”. Her program: Liszt Dances, and more.
Huntington Jewish Center
$35, $30 (senior), $12 (students)
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Ridotto
6313850373
Ridotto@optonline.net
Artist Group Info
Sofya Gulyak
Huntington Jewish Center
510 Park AveHuntington, New York 11743
6313850373
Ridotto@optonline.net