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Ridotto Concert: Pianist Sofya Gulak

Ridotto Concert: Pianist Sofya Gulak

First Prize winner of prestigious international Piano Competitions, Russian American pianist Sofya Gulyak is a worldwide renowned pianist. In Paris she was dubbed “La Grande Dame du Piano”. Her program: Liszt Dances, and more.

Huntington Jewish Center
$35, $30 (senior), $12 (students)
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Ridotto
6313850373
Ridotto@optonline.net
ridotto.org

Artist Group Info

Sofya Gulyak
https://sofyagulyak.com/about-me
Huntington Jewish Center
510 Park Ave
Huntington, New York 11743
6313850373
Ridotto@optonline.net