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Ridotto Concert: Pianist Chaeyoung Park

Ridotto Concert: Pianist Chaeyoung Park

Brilliant pianist Chaeyoung Park “A world-class artist on every level” (Gramophone). Winner of several Piano Competitions, she appeared as a recitalist and concerto soloist across the U.S., Europe, and South Korea. Her program: Mozart, Ravel (Gaspard), Bartok, Schumann

Huntington Jewish Center
$35, $30 (seniors), $12 (students)
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 4 Apr 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Ridotto
6313850373
Ridotto@optonline.net
ridotto.org

Artist Group Info

Chaeyoung Park
https://www.chaeyoungparkpiano.com/
Huntington Jewish Center
510 Park Ave
Huntington, New York 11743
6313850373
Ridotto@optonline.net