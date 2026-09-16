Ridotto Concert: Pianist Chaeyoung Park
Ridotto Concert: Pianist Chaeyoung Park
Brilliant pianist Chaeyoung Park “A world-class artist on every level” (Gramophone). Winner of several Piano Competitions, she appeared as a recitalist and concerto soloist across the U.S., Europe, and South Korea. Her program: Mozart, Ravel (Gaspard), Bartok, Schumann
Huntington Jewish Center
$35, $30 (seniors), $12 (students)
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 4 Apr 2027
Event Supported By
Ridotto
6313850373
Ridotto@optonline.net
Artist Group Info
Chaeyoung Park
Huntington Jewish Center
510 Park AveHuntington, New York 11743
6313850373
Ridotto@optonline.net