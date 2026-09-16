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Ridotto Concert: Passion and Pride, a treasure of Polish Music

Ridotto Concert: Passion and Pride, a treasure of Polish Music

Polish American violinist Kinga Augustyn with pianist Joseph Liccardo play Szymanovski, Wieniawski and Bacewicz. Pianist Vassily Primakov performs Chopin. Considered one of the greatest interpreters of Chopin, Music Web-International called Primakov's Chopin Concertos CD “Performances of extraordinary power and beauty."

Huntington Jewish Center
$35, $30 (seniors), $12 (students)
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 2 May 2027
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Event Supported By

Ridotto
6313850373
Ridotto@optonline.net
ridotto.org

Artist Group Info

Vassily Primakov
https://vassilyprimakov.com/about
Huntington Jewish Center
510 Park Ave
Huntington, New York 11743
6313850373
Ridotto@optonline.net