Ridotto Concert: Passion and Pride, a treasure of Polish Music
Ridotto Concert: Passion and Pride, a treasure of Polish Music
Polish American violinist Kinga Augustyn with pianist Joseph Liccardo play Szymanovski, Wieniawski and Bacewicz. Pianist Vassily Primakov performs Chopin. Considered one of the greatest interpreters of Chopin, Music Web-International called Primakov's Chopin Concertos CD “Performances of extraordinary power and beauty."
Huntington Jewish Center
$35, $30 (seniors), $12 (students)
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 2 May 2027
Event Supported By
Ridotto
6313850373
Ridotto@optonline.net
Artist Group Info
Vassily Primakov
Huntington Jewish Center
510 Park AveHuntington, New York 11743
6313850373
Ridotto@optonline.net