Ridotto Concert: Latin Impressions
Ridotto Concert: Latin Impressions
Latin Impressions. focusing on gg 0hArgentina. TransAtlantic players play works by Paquito d’Rivera, Piazzolla, Guastavino and more. Performers are Mariam Adam, clarinet, Evelyn Ulex and Pablo Lavandera, piano. “…their cool stage presence makes them a joy to behold.”
Huntington Jewish Center
$35, $30 (seniors), $12 (students)
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 7 Mar 2027
Event Supported By
Ridotto
6313850373
Ridotto@optonline.net
Artist Group Info
TransAtlantic Players
Huntington Jewish Center
510 Park AveHuntington, New York 11743
6313850373
Ridotto@optonline.net