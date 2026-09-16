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Ridotto Concert: Latin Impressions

Ridotto Concert: Latin Impressions

Latin Impressions. focusing on gg 0hArgentina. TransAtlantic players play works by Paquito d’Rivera, Piazzolla, Guastavino and more. Performers are Mariam Adam, clarinet, Evelyn Ulex and Pablo Lavandera, piano. “…their cool stage presence makes them a joy to behold.”

Huntington Jewish Center
$35, $30 (seniors), $12 (students)
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 7 Mar 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Ridotto
6313850373
Ridotto@optonline.net
ridotto.org

Artist Group Info

TransAtlantic Players
https://www.transatlanticensemble.com/
Huntington Jewish Center
510 Park Ave
Huntington, New York 11743
6313850373
Ridotto@optonline.net