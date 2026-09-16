Ridotto Concert: A Newcomer at Court
Ridotto Concert: A Newcomer at Court
When Chevalier de Saint Georges met French King Louis XVI, few knew that he was the son of a slave in Guadeloupe. This multi-talented man of tremendous energy and talent became the King’s favorite violinist, composer, fencer and soldier. In Ridotto: the Jeunes Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra plays Mozart , Chevalier Saint George, Elgar and Rossini. Margaretha Maimone narrates.
Huntington Jewish Center
$35, $30 Seniors, $12 Students
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Ridotto
6313850373
Ridotto@optonline.net
Huntington Jewish Center
510 Park AveHuntington, New York 11743
6313850373
Ridotto@optonline.net