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Ridotto Concert: A Newcomer at Court

Ridotto Concert: A Newcomer at Court

When Chevalier de Saint Georges met French King Louis XVI, few knew that he was the son of a slave in Guadeloupe. This multi-talented man of tremendous energy and talent became the King’s favorite violinist, composer, fencer and soldier. In Ridotto: the Jeunes Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra plays Mozart , Chevalier Saint George, Elgar and Rossini. Margaretha Maimone narrates.

Huntington Jewish Center
$35, $30 Seniors, $12 Students
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Ridotto
6313850373
Ridotto@optonline.net
ridotto.org
Huntington Jewish Center
510 Park Ave
Huntington, New York 11743
6313850373
Ridotto@optonline.net