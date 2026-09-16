Ridotto Concert: A New Year's Concert
Ridotto Concert: A New Year's Concert
The PhiloSonia Ensemble returns to Ridotto to celebrate the new year with a program including Franz Schubert’s Trout Quintet for Piano and Strings, Op. 114. Piano, violin, viola, cello and bass.
Huntington Jewish Center
$35, $30 (seniors), $12 (students)
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 3 Jan 2027
Event Supported By
Ridotto
6313850373
Ridotto@optonline.net
Artist Group Info
Philosonia Ensemble
Huntington Jewish Center
510 Park AveHuntington, New York 11743
6313850373
Ridotto@optonline.net