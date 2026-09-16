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Ridotto Concert: A New Year's Concert

Ridotto Concert: A New Year's Concert

The PhiloSonia Ensemble returns to Ridotto to celebrate the new year with a program including Franz Schubert’s Trout Quintet for Piano and Strings, Op. 114. Piano, violin, viola, cello and bass.

Huntington Jewish Center
$35, $30 (seniors), $12 (students)
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 3 Jan 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Ridotto
6313850373
Ridotto@optonline.net
ridotto.org

Artist Group Info

Philosonia Ensemble
https://www.philosonia.com/
Huntington Jewish Center
510 Park Ave
Huntington, New York 11743
6313850373
Ridotto@optonline.net