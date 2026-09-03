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Ridgefield Folk Presents The Four Horsemen

Ridgefield Folk Presents The Four Horsemen

The Four Horseman Songwriters are acclaimed individual singer-songwriters who have banded together to create lively shows known for their joyful spontaneity and for well-crafted songs ranging from hilarious to heartbreaking. The Ridgefield Folk Concert Series is made possible through the generous support of the Friends of the Ridgefield Library. Visit the Events Calendar at ridgefieldlibrary.org for more information and to register.

Ridgefield Library
02:00 PM - 03:15 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Ridgefield Library
(203) 438-2282 x106
afkain@ridgefieldlibrary.org
www.ridgefieldlibrary.org
Ridgefield Library
472 Main Street
Ridgefield, Connecticut 06877
(203) 438-2282
lalambton@ridgefieldlibrary.org
http://www.ridgefieldlibrary.org