Ridgefield Folk Presents The Four Horsemen
Ridgefield Folk Presents The Four Horsemen
The Four Horseman Songwriters are acclaimed individual singer-songwriters who have banded together to create lively shows known for their joyful spontaneity and for well-crafted songs ranging from hilarious to heartbreaking. The Ridgefield Folk Concert Series is made possible through the generous support of the Friends of the Ridgefield Library. Visit the Events Calendar at ridgefieldlibrary.org for more information and to register.
Ridgefield Library
02:00 PM - 03:15 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Ridgefield Library
(203) 438-2282 x106
afkain@ridgefieldlibrary.org
Ridgefield Library
472 Main StreetRidgefield, Connecticut 06877
(203) 438-2282
lalambton@ridgefieldlibrary.org