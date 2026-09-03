Ridgefield Folk Presents Marc Berger in Concert
Ridgefield Folk Presents Marc Berger in Concert
Marc Berger and his band will be performing songs from a new boundary-stretching album called Folk Music. The Ridgefield Folk Concert Series is made possible through the generous support of the Friends of the Ridgefield Library. Visit the Events Calendar at ridgefieldlibrary.org for more information and to register.
Ridgefield Library
02:00 PM - 03:15 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Ridgefield Library
(203) 438-2282 x106
afkain@ridgefieldlibrary.org
Ridgefield Library
472 Main StreetRidgefield, Connecticut 06877
(203) 438-2282
lalambton@ridgefieldlibrary.org