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Ridgefield Folk Presents Marc Berger in Concert

Ridgefield Folk Presents Marc Berger in Concert

Marc Berger and his band will be performing songs from a new boundary-stretching album called Folk Music. The Ridgefield Folk Concert Series is made possible through the generous support of the Friends of the Ridgefield Library. Visit the Events Calendar at ridgefieldlibrary.org for more information and to register.

Ridgefield Library
02:00 PM - 03:15 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Ridgefield Library
(203) 438-2282 x106
afkain@ridgefieldlibrary.org
www.ridgefieldlibrary.org
Ridgefield Library
472 Main Street
Ridgefield, Connecticut 06877
(203) 438-2282
lalambton@ridgefieldlibrary.org
http://www.ridgefieldlibrary.org