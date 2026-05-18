Rick Lewis Radio: Live at Sacred Heart Community Theatre
Rick Lewis Radio: Live at Sacred Heart Community Theatre
You’ve watched the videos (almost 500k views on YouTube!)—now hear the stories live, also featuring Randye Kaye from WSHU as radio MC.
On Sunday, May 24th, Rick Lewis brings Rick Lewis Radio to the Sacred Heart Community Theater for his first-ever showcase of all-original music. Backed by an "All-Star" band of music industry veterans, Rick delivers a high-energy, genre-bending mix of Country, Retro Pop, Indie Rock, and Jazz.
SHU Community Theatre
$29-$49
04:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Sun, 24 May 2026
Event Supported By
SHU Community theatre
203-371-7817
communitytheatre@sacredheart.edu
Artist Group Info
Rick Lewis
rick@ricklewisradio.com
SHU Community Theatre
1420 Post RoadFairfield , Connecticut 06824
203.371.7956
communitytheatre@sacredheart.edu