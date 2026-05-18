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Rick Lewis Radio: Live at Sacred Heart Community Theatre

Rick Lewis Radio: Live at Sacred Heart Community Theatre

You’ve watched the videos (almost 500k views on YouTube!)—now hear the stories live, also featuring Randye Kaye from WSHU as radio MC.

On Sunday, May 24th, Rick Lewis brings Rick Lewis Radio to the Sacred Heart Community Theater for his first-ever showcase of all-original music. Backed by an "All-Star" band of music industry veterans, Rick delivers a high-energy, genre-bending mix of Country, Retro Pop, Indie Rock, and Jazz.

SHU Community Theatre
$29-$49
04:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Sun, 24 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

SHU Community theatre
203-371-7817
communitytheatre@sacredheart.edu
https://www.shucommunitytheatre.org/

Artist Group Info

Rick Lewis
rick@ricklewisradio.com
https://www.ricklewisradio.com/
SHU Community Theatre
1420 Post Road
Fairfield , Connecticut 06824
203.371.7956
communitytheatre@sacredheart.edu
https://shucommunitytheatre.org