Residual Groove - FREE SHOW

Residual Groove is a five-piece indie-jam band from Southern Connecticut that has quickly carved out a rising presence on the modern jam landscape through fearless creativity and locked-in musical chemistry. Blending psychedelic funk rock and thoughtful indie-reminiscent songwriting, the band thrives at the intersection of structure and spontaneity, where carefully crafted songs open into expansive, playful jams and seamless, improv-driven segues. Formed just four years ago, Residual Groove is anchored by brothers Previn Edwards (guitar, vocals) and Kiran Edwards (keyboards, vocals), whose collaborative chemistry shapes the band’s melodic and harmonic identity, and is rounded out by Ryan Berry (bass, backing vocals), Adam Finkelstein (drums, backing vocals), and Garrett Halstead (percussion), who together lay down a rhythm section that is both precise and exploratory, equally capable of deep, entrancing grooves and sudden lift-offs.

While the live show experience is a central pillar of the band’s identity, Residual Groove places equal emphasis on studio work and intentional songwriting. Their songs are meticulously shaped, lyrically resonant, and designed to reward repeat listening without sacrificing the immediacy of their live experience.