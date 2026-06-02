Régis Krampf and Jordan Hillman in Conversation
Régis Krampf and Jordan Hillman in Conversation
Join us on Wednesday, June 17th, 2026, for a conversation between Jordan Hillman, Assistant Curator of Art, and Régis Krampf, whose collection of works by Georges Braque is on view in Georges Braque: Tactile Space.
The exhibition will be open from 5–6 pm. The program will begin at 6:15 pm. Light snacks and refreshments will be served.
Tickets are $16 for members and $20 for non-members.
Bruce Museum
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 17 Jun 2026
Bruce Museum
1 Museum DriveGreenwich, Connecticut 06830
(203) 869-0376
info@brucemuseum.org