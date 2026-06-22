Regional Artists Explore the Meaning of Home in Guilford Art Center Gallery Exhibition “Walking Each Other Home”

Guilford Art Center Gallery presents Walking Each Other Home: Exploring Where We Belong, and How We Find It, a new exhibition featuring the work of 78 artists from Connecticut, the surrounding region, and beyond. Inspired by the beloved Ram Dass quote, “We’re all just walking each other home,” the exhibition invites artists to reflect on the many ways we experience and define the idea of home.

Walking Each Other Home will be on view in the Guilford Art Center Gallery from July 1 - August 1, 2026. A closing reception will be held on Saturday, August 1 from 2PM - 4PM and is free and open to the public.

Home can be a physical place - a house, a landscape, or a community - but it can also be something we create through relationships, memories, care, and shared experiences. Through a wide range of artistic perspectives, the artists in this exhibition explore how a sense of belonging is shaped by the places we inhabit, the histories we carry, and the people who influence our lives.

“I've always been drawn to Ram Dass' reflection that 'we're all just walking each other home'”, says Ashley Seneco, Education Coordinator at Guilford Art Center. “While the quote speaks to our shared journey through life and the inevitability of its ending, what resonates most with me is the idea that none of us makes the journey alone. We accompany one another at every degree of interaction, shaping each other's sense of belonging along the way. I wanted this exhibition to leave room for every interpretation of home: as a place, an identity, or a relationship. My hope is that these works remind us that while every artist's definition of home is unique, the desire to belong is something we all share.”

Guilford Art Center Gallery exhibitions are free and open to the public.

Gallery Hours: Monday-Saturday, 10am-4pm; Sunday 12-4pm.

For more information, visit www.guilfordartcenter.org.

