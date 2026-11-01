Reformation concert, Bach’s Missa Brevis and violin sonata
Reformation concert, Bach’s Missa Brevis and violin sonata
The Bethesda Music Series presents this annual Reformation concert as a benefit concert for Christian Community Action. The concert features the Bethesda Bach Choir in Bach’s Missa Brevis with an ensemble of period instruments. The concert is FREE and all donations will go to Christian Community Action. A reception follows the concert.
Bethesda Lutheran Church
Free
04:30 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Bethesda Music Series
(203) 787-2346
music@bethesdanewhaven.org
Bethesda Lutheran Church
450 Whitney Ave.New Haven, Connecticut 06511
(203) 787-2346
music@bethesdanewhaven.org