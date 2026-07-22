Red, White & Broadway
Red, White & Broadway
Under the direction of Professor Gil Harel, the Naugatuck Valley Community Singers will be making a stop at Fairfield Public Library to perform iconic songs from Broadway musicals. This summer's program focuses on America's Semiquincentennial, with repertoire drawn from shows that delve into American history and national identity. The Singers specialize in intricate part-harmony and dynamic storytelling.
This event is free; please register.
Fairfield Public Library
01:30 PM - 03:30 PM on Thu, 6 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Fairfield Public Library
(203) 256-3160
eref@fplct.org
Artist Group Info
Naugatuck Valley Cabaret Singers
Fairfield Public Library
1080 OLD POST RDFairfield, Connecticut 06824
2032563160
eref@fplct.org